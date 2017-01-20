The Arizona Diamondbacks in 2016 - #1...

The Arizona Diamondbacks in 2016 - #1: Cleaning house

Monday, October 3, 2016: it was eight days after his second anniversary on the job, that the announcement was made: Arizona Diamondbacks General Manager Dave Stewart had been fired by the team. That was about half the time lasted by the man who preceded him in the position, Kevin Towers, and so Stewart easily replaced Towers as the shortest-tenured GM in team history .

