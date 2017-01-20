The Arizona Diamondbacks in 2016 - #1: Cleaning house
Monday, October 3, 2016: it was eight days after his second anniversary on the job, that the announcement was made: Arizona Diamondbacks General Manager Dave Stewart had been fired by the team. That was about half the time lasted by the man who preceded him in the position, Kevin Towers, and so Stewart easily replaced Towers as the shortest-tenured GM in team history .
Start the conversation, or Read more at AZ SnakePit.
Add your comments below
Arizona Diamondbacks Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Heyward homer keys ninth-inning rally, Cardinal... (May '15)
|May '15
|tom wingo
|2
|D-Backs believe young rotation can surprise (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|Ray
|1
|Chicago Cubs talked Miguel Montero with Diamond... (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|EARL SCOTT
|1
|Colorado Rockies 5, Arizona Diamondbacks 3: Dic... (Aug '14)
|Aug '14
|mark mearin
|1
|informacion (Jun '14)
|Jun '14
|edward brito
|1
|Diamondbacks hire Hall of Fame manager Tony La ... (May '14)
|May '14
|dinker
|1
|Hopes for the 2014 D-Backs (Feb '14)
|Feb '14
|JRS
|1
Find what you want!
Search Arizona Diamondbacks Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC