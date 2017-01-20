Source: De La Rosa returning to D-backs

Source: De La Rosa returning to D-backs

6 hrs ago Read more: Arizona Diamondbacks

The D-backs have decided to bring back Rubby De La Rosa for 2017, as a source has confirmed to MLB.com that the club has signed the right-handed pitcher to a Minor League deal after non-tendering him in December. Arizona has hopes to convert De La Rosa from a starter to a reliever in an effort to limit his trips to the disabled list.

