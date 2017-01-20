Source: D-backs nearing deal with Blanco

13 hrs ago Read more: Arizona Diamondbacks

The D-backs are close to signing outfielder Gregor Blanco to a Minor League contract with an invitation to Spring Training, a source confirmed. The news was first reported by Manolo Hernandez of BeisbolPorGotas.com.

