Seattle Mariners: Busy cooking on the Hot Stove

After a 2016 season where the Mariners almost broke through, Dipoto made a splash early in the offseason acquiring Jean Segura from the Arizona Diamondbacks to shore up the top of the order. In two separate deals on Friday, Dipoto added SP Yovani Gallardo from the Baltimore Orioles and OF Jarrod Dyson from the Kansas City Royals.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Isportsweb.com.