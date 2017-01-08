Seattle Mariners: Busy cooking on the Hot Stove
After a 2016 season where the Mariners almost broke through, Dipoto made a splash early in the offseason acquiring Jean Segura from the Arizona Diamondbacks to shore up the top of the order. In two separate deals on Friday, Dipoto added SP Yovani Gallardo from the Baltimore Orioles and OF Jarrod Dyson from the Kansas City Royals.
Arizona Diamondbacks Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Heyward homer keys ninth-inning rally, Cardinal... (May '15)
|May '15
|tom wingo
|2
|D-Backs believe young rotation can surprise (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|Ray
|1
|Chicago Cubs talked Miguel Montero with Diamond... (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|EARL SCOTT
|1
|Colorado Rockies 5, Arizona Diamondbacks 3: Dic... (Aug '14)
|Aug '14
|mark mearin
|1
|informacion (Jun '14)
|Jun '14
|edward brito
|1
|Diamondbacks hire Hall of Fame manager Tony La ... (May '14)
|May '14
|dinker
|1
|Hopes for the 2014 D-Backs (Feb '14)
|Feb '14
|JRS
|1
