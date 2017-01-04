Santa Clara County: Hot Stove Banquet...

Santa Clara County: Hot Stove Banquet honors county's baseball elite

San Jose Mercury News

Cabrillo College ace Johnny Breidenthal has been named as the Hot Stove Community College Pitcher of the Year. Breidenthal is a former Los Gatos High School standout.

