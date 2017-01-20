Report: D-backs sign Hoover to Minors...

Report: D-backs sign Hoover to Minors deal

Saturday

The D-backs signed free-agent reliever J.J. Hoover to a Minor League contract on Friday, according to multiple reports. The deal could be worth $900,000 if Hoover makes the club, plus $425,000 in incentives for appearances, according to MLB Network insider Jon Heyman.

