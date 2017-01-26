Ranking the Top Prospect for All 30 MLB Teams Entering 2017

As we get ready for the start of spring training in less than a month, now is the time that top-prospect lists are unveiled around the baseball world. Prospects are generally ranked on a team-by-team basis to show how each farm system stacks up and then on a league-wide basis to give an idea of how the top young players in the minor leagues compare as they make their way toward the majors.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BleacherReport.