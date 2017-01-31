Paul Goldschmidt Ranked #1 on MLB Network's "Top 10 First Basemen Right Now!"
On Goldschmidt topping the Top 10 First Basemen Right Now! list, MLB Network analyst Sean Casey said, "This guy is special, there's no doubt about it. When you go look at the full body of work, that's why 'The Shredder' has Paul Goldschmidt at number one.
