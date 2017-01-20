Opening Day Roster Competition: Zac Curtis

On November 23rd, Mariners GM Jerry Dipoto made a splash, addressing a long term position of need in the starting lineup by dealing high upside starting pitcher Taijuan Walker and shortstop Ketel Marte to the Arizona Diamondbacks for All-Star shortstop Jean Segura and projected starting right fielder Mitch Haniger. Lost to many in the swap was that the M's also netted left-handed reliever Zac Curtis from Arizona.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lookout Landing.