Opening Day Roster Competition: Zac C...

Opening Day Roster Competition: Zac Curtis

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Lookout Landing

On November 23rd, Mariners GM Jerry Dipoto made a splash, addressing a long term position of need in the starting lineup by dealing high upside starting pitcher Taijuan Walker and shortstop Ketel Marte to the Arizona Diamondbacks for All-Star shortstop Jean Segura and projected starting right fielder Mitch Haniger. Lost to many in the swap was that the M's also netted left-handed reliever Zac Curtis from Arizona.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lookout Landing.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Arizona Diamondbacks Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Heyward homer keys ninth-inning rally, Cardinal... (May '15) May '15 tom wingo 2
News D-Backs believe young rotation can surprise (Feb '15) Feb '15 Ray 1
News Chicago Cubs talked Miguel Montero with Diamond... (Nov '14) Nov '14 EARL SCOTT 1
News Colorado Rockies 5, Arizona Diamondbacks 3: Dic... (Aug '14) Aug '14 mark mearin 1
informacion (Jun '14) Jun '14 edward brito 1
News Diamondbacks hire Hall of Fame manager Tony La ... (May '14) May '14 dinker 1
News Hopes for the 2014 D-Backs (Feb '14) Feb '14 JRS 1
See all Arizona Diamondbacks Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Arizona Diamondbacks Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Iran
  3. Michael Jackson
  4. Health Care
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,465 • Total comments across all topics: 277,998,391

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC