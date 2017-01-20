On the twelfth day of D-backsmas, Ken Kendrick gave to me...
A light selection of entries for yesterday, and it only took two recs for Xerostomia to prevail [Sorry, posting a car pic - no matter how cool - does not qualify as an entry! If only it had been accompanied with "11 tail-pipes piping", it might just have qualified...] His suggestion was: with the explanation, "Because after trading away Segura, not signing Castillo, not having Zeigler, or Hudson, and having no starting pitcher worthy of one, maybe they should just have 11 different versions of Goldschmidt." However, I'm not certain this is a route we want to follow, because it appears that bad luck has tended to follow those selected for bobblehead immortalization over the past couple of years.
