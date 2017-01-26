Olympian Jennie Finch joins MLB as yo...

Olympian Jennie Finch joins MLB as youth softball ambassador

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: KMIR 6

Finch is pitching youth softball this... . FILE - In this April 12, 2015, file photo, gold medalist Jennie Finch throws out a ceremonial first pitch prior to a baseball game between the Arizona Diamondbacks and the Los Angeles Dodgers, in Phoenix.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KMIR 6.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Arizona Diamondbacks Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Heyward homer keys ninth-inning rally, Cardinal... (May '15) May '15 tom wingo 2
News D-Backs believe young rotation can surprise (Feb '15) Feb '15 Ray 1
News Chicago Cubs talked Miguel Montero with Diamond... (Nov '14) Nov '14 EARL SCOTT 1
News Colorado Rockies 5, Arizona Diamondbacks 3: Dic... (Aug '14) Aug '14 mark mearin 1
informacion (Jun '14) Jun '14 edward brito 1
News Diamondbacks hire Hall of Fame manager Tony La ... (May '14) May '14 dinker 1
News Hopes for the 2014 D-Backs (Feb '14) Feb '14 JRS 1
See all Arizona Diamondbacks Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Arizona Diamondbacks Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,255 • Total comments across all topics: 278,277,479

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC