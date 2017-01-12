M's avoid arbitration with all players, like Smyly, Dyson

The Mariners agreed to terms Friday on 2017 contracts with all of their arbitration-eligible players, including left-hander Drew Smyly and outfielder Jarrod Dyson after acquiring them in trades earlier this month. Smyly will earn $6.85 million, a raise from his $3.75 million last year, while Dyson is set to make $2.8 million after he earned $1,725,000 in 2016.

