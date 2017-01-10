MLB mock draft tracker: Pitching for Diamondbacks?
MLB mock draft tracker: Pitching for Diamondbacks? The 2017 MLB draft begins on June 12. Check out this story on azcentral.com: http://azc.cc/2jqvOMC MissouriA's Tanner Houck pitches against Alabama during the first inning of a game at the Southeastern Conference college baseball tournament at the Hoover Met, Thursday, May 21, 2015, in Hoover, Ala. Many early MLB mock drafts seem to think that the team will look to bolster its pitching with that selection.
