MLB announces 2017 Spring Training schedule
Major League Baseball announced the 2017 Spring Training schedule and will begin on Feb. 22 as the Arizona Diamondbacks host Grand Canyon University at Salt River Fields in Scottsdale. MLB announces 2017 Spring Training schedule Major League Baseball announced the 2017 Spring Training schedule and will begin on Feb. 22 as the Arizona Diamondbacks host Grand Canyon University at Salt River Fields in Scottsdale.
Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.
Add your comments below
Arizona Diamondbacks Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Heyward homer keys ninth-inning rally, Cardinal... (May '15)
|May '15
|tom wingo
|2
|D-Backs believe young rotation can surprise (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|Ray
|1
|Chicago Cubs talked Miguel Montero with Diamond... (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|EARL SCOTT
|1
|Colorado Rockies 5, Arizona Diamondbacks 3: Dic... (Aug '14)
|Aug '14
|mark mearin
|1
|informacion (Jun '14)
|Jun '14
|edward brito
|1
|Diamondbacks hire Hall of Fame manager Tony La ... (May '14)
|May '14
|dinker
|1
|Hopes for the 2014 D-Backs (Feb '14)
|Feb '14
|JRS
|1
Find what you want!
Search Arizona Diamondbacks Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC