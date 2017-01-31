Maricopa County seeks time extension ...

Maricopa County seeks time extension to respond to Diamondbacks in Chase Field lawsuit

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: The Arizona Republic

The Maricopa County Board of Supervisors delayed a vote Monday on how to respond to the Arizona Diamondbacks' lawsuit over Chase Field improvements. Maricopa County seeks time extension to respond to Diamondbacks in Chase Field lawsuit The Maricopa County Board of Supervisors delayed a vote Monday on how to respond to the Arizona Diamondbacks' lawsuit over Chase Field improvements.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Arizona Diamondbacks Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Heyward homer keys ninth-inning rally, Cardinal... (May '15) May '15 tom wingo 2
News D-Backs believe young rotation can surprise (Feb '15) Feb '15 Ray 1
News Chicago Cubs talked Miguel Montero with Diamond... (Nov '14) Nov '14 EARL SCOTT 1
News Colorado Rockies 5, Arizona Diamondbacks 3: Dic... (Aug '14) Aug '14 mark mearin 1
informacion (Jun '14) Jun '14 edward brito 1
News Diamondbacks hire Hall of Fame manager Tony La ... (May '14) May '14 dinker 1
News Hopes for the 2014 D-Backs (Feb '14) Feb '14 JRS 1
See all Arizona Diamondbacks Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Arizona Diamondbacks Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Super Bowl
  4. American Idol
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Iraq
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,967 • Total comments across all topics: 278,432,991

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC