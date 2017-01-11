Maricopa County's legal battle with the Arizona Diamondbacks over Chase Field could cost a pretty penny, with supervisors allotting up to $1 million. Maricopa County could spend $1M on Chase Field fight Maricopa County's legal battle with the Arizona Diamondbacks over Chase Field could cost a pretty penny, with supervisors allotting up to $1 million.

