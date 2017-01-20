Looking at the Arizona Diamondbacks lawsuit against Maricopa County
For their complaint against Maricopa County Stadium District and Denny Barney, Steve Chucri, Andy Kunasek, Clint Hickman, and Steve Gallardo, in their official capacities as members of the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors and Board of Directors of the Maricopa County Stadium District, Plaintiffs allege as follows: The 40-page document is not exactly anyone's idea of light reading. But I plowed through it, so you didn't have to, and it does shed some light on the badly-fractured relationship which now exists between the team and their landlords.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AZ SnakePit.
Add your comments below
Arizona Diamondbacks Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Heyward homer keys ninth-inning rally, Cardinal... (May '15)
|May '15
|tom wingo
|2
|D-Backs believe young rotation can surprise (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|Ray
|1
|Chicago Cubs talked Miguel Montero with Diamond... (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|EARL SCOTT
|1
|Colorado Rockies 5, Arizona Diamondbacks 3: Dic... (Aug '14)
|Aug '14
|mark mearin
|1
|informacion (Jun '14)
|Jun '14
|edward brito
|1
|Diamondbacks hire Hall of Fame manager Tony La ... (May '14)
|May '14
|dinker
|1
|Hopes for the 2014 D-Backs (Feb '14)
|Feb '14
|JRS
|1
Find what you want!
Search Arizona Diamondbacks Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC