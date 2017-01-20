Infielder Ildemaro Vargas could wind up sneaking onto the roster out of camp
Perhaps the most overlooked player on the 40-man roster is infielder Ildemaro Vargas. After washing out of the Cardinals system by 2014, Vargas played 30 games for the Bridgeport Bluefish before being signed by the Diamondbacks in 2015.
