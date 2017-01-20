Hazen expects to be active over next ...

Hazen expects to be active over next few weeks

22 hrs ago Read more: Arizona Diamondbacks

Major League Baseball's Hot Stove typically cools over the holidays, but with Spring Training just over a month away D-backs general manager Mike Hazen expects it to heat up again. "I'm sure the conversations and the activity will pick up over the next few weeks," Hazen said earlier this week.

