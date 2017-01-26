Former NL Cy Young winner Randy Jones has throat cancer
In this March 1976, file photo, San Diego Padres pitcher Randy Jones poses. Jones, the Padres' first Cy Young Award winner, is fighting throat cancer linked to tobacco use during his baseball career.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.
Comments
Add your comments below
Arizona Diamondbacks Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Heyward homer keys ninth-inning rally, Cardinal... (May '15)
|May '15
|tom wingo
|2
|D-Backs believe young rotation can surprise (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|Ray
|1
|Chicago Cubs talked Miguel Montero with Diamond... (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|EARL SCOTT
|1
|Colorado Rockies 5, Arizona Diamondbacks 3: Dic... (Aug '14)
|Aug '14
|mark mearin
|1
|informacion (Jun '14)
|Jun '14
|edward brito
|1
|Diamondbacks hire Hall of Fame manager Tony La ... (May '14)
|May '14
|dinker
|1
|Hopes for the 2014 D-Backs (Feb '14)
|Feb '14
|JRS
|1
Find what you want!
Search Arizona Diamondbacks Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC