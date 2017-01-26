Former NL Cy Young winner Randy Jones...

Former NL Cy Young winner Randy Jones has throat cancer

Read more: Albany Times Union

In this March 1976, file photo, San Diego Padres pitcher Randy Jones poses. Jones, the Padres' first Cy Young Award winner, is fighting throat cancer linked to tobacco use during his baseball career.

Comments made yesterday: 31,198 • Total comments across all topics: 278,345,258

