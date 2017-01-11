Fighters acquire lefty Escobar
The Hokkaido Nippon Ham Fighters have acquired lefty Edwin Escobar on a one-year deal, the Pacific League ballclub said Wednesday. The 24-year-old Venezuelan, who played for the Arizona Diamondbacks last season, pitching in 25 games including two starts, has signed for an estimated 90 million plus incentives.
