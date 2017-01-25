Diamondbacks sign Thole to 1-year minor league deal
The 30-year-old Thole, who has been the personal catcher for knuckleballer R.A. Dickey, played four seasons with the New York Mets and the last four with the Toronto Blue Jays. He is the third catcher acquired by Arizona in the off-season, joining Chris Iannetta and Jeff Mathis.
