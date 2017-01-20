Diamondbacks Sign Gregor Blanco to Mi...

Diamondbacks Sign Gregor Blanco to Minor League Deal

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Call to the Pen

With the San Francisco Giants for five seasons, Gregor Blanco played a pivotal role for the 2012 and 2014 championship teams. The 33-year-old outfielder could help out the Giants' division rival in 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Call to the Pen.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Arizona Diamondbacks Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Heyward homer keys ninth-inning rally, Cardinal... (May '15) May '15 tom wingo 2
News D-Backs believe young rotation can surprise (Feb '15) Feb '15 Ray 1
News Chicago Cubs talked Miguel Montero with Diamond... (Nov '14) Nov '14 EARL SCOTT 1
News Colorado Rockies 5, Arizona Diamondbacks 3: Dic... (Aug '14) Aug '14 mark mearin 1
informacion (Jun '14) Jun '14 edward brito 1
News Diamondbacks hire Hall of Fame manager Tony La ... (May '14) May '14 dinker 1
News Hopes for the 2014 D-Backs (Feb '14) Feb '14 JRS 1
See all Arizona Diamondbacks Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Arizona Diamondbacks Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,683 • Total comments across all topics: 278,106,384

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC