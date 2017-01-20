Diamondbacks settle arbitration cases with INF Chris Owings, C/OF...

Today is one of the busiest days on the MLB calendar since it is also the deadline for arbitration-eligible players to settle cases before team and the players file numbers for arbitration. The Diamondbacks have already come to terms with LHP Patrick Corbin , RHP Randall Delgado , SS Chris Owings , and C Chris Herrmann , signing each to 1-year deals.

