Diamondbacks' fantasy standouts mostly on the hitting side
Diamondbacks' fantasy standouts mostly on the hitting side Paul Goldschmidt will anchor a solid offense, but pitchers, prospects can be hard to find. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2hXMayr Jake Lamb, center, finished the 2016 season with 29 homers and 91 RBI, while Paul Goldschmidt led the D'backs with 95 RBI.
Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.
Add your comments below
Arizona Diamondbacks Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Heyward homer keys ninth-inning rally, Cardinal... (May '15)
|May '15
|tom wingo
|2
|D-Backs believe young rotation can surprise (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|Ray
|1
|Chicago Cubs talked Miguel Montero with Diamond... (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|EARL SCOTT
|1
|Colorado Rockies 5, Arizona Diamondbacks 3: Dic... (Aug '14)
|Aug '14
|mark mearin
|1
|informacion (Jun '14)
|Jun '14
|edward brito
|1
|Diamondbacks hire Hall of Fame manager Tony La ... (May '14)
|May '14
|dinker
|1
|Hopes for the 2014 D-Backs (Feb '14)
|Feb '14
|JRS
|1
Find what you want!
Search Arizona Diamondbacks Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC