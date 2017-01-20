D-backs prospects get taste of big leagues
The D-backs' inaugural Rookie Development Program concluded on Friday night after providing 10 prospects with three days of on-field and off-field activities. "It's a way to take some of our best young players that are really close to the big leagues, and help their transition from the Minor Leagues to the big leagues," vice president of player development Mike Bell said.
