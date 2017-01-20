D-backs prospect Banda focused on consistency

Arizona wanted the left-hander from the get-go, drafting him in the 33rd round in 2011, only to see him elect to pitch in college and be drafted by Milwaukee in the 10th round the next year. But the D-backs were persistent, and acquired Banda as part of the return in the trade that sent outfielder Gerardo Parra to the Brewers in '14.

