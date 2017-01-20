D-backs prospect Banda focused on consistency
Arizona wanted the left-hander from the get-go, drafting him in the 33rd round in 2011, only to see him elect to pitch in college and be drafted by Milwaukee in the 10th round the next year. But the D-backs were persistent, and acquired Banda as part of the return in the trade that sent outfielder Gerardo Parra to the Brewers in '14.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Arizona Diamondbacks.
Add your comments below
Arizona Diamondbacks Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Heyward homer keys ninth-inning rally, Cardinal... (May '15)
|May '15
|tom wingo
|2
|D-Backs believe young rotation can surprise (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|Ray
|1
|Chicago Cubs talked Miguel Montero with Diamond... (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|EARL SCOTT
|1
|Colorado Rockies 5, Arizona Diamondbacks 3: Dic... (Aug '14)
|Aug '14
|mark mearin
|1
|informacion (Jun '14)
|Jun '14
|edward brito
|1
|Diamondbacks hire Hall of Fame manager Tony La ... (May '14)
|May '14
|dinker
|1
|Hopes for the 2014 D-Backs (Feb '14)
|Feb '14
|JRS
|1
Find what you want!
Search Arizona Diamondbacks Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC