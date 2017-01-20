Current, former major leaguers die in Dominican crashes

In this Thursday, July 28, 2016, file photo, Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Yordano Ventura throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Texas Rangers in Arlington, Texas. Authorities in the Dominican Republic said Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017, that Ventura and former major leaguer Andy Marte both have died in separate traffic accidents.

