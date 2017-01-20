Bloomquist enjoying reunion with D-backs

Bloomquist enjoying reunion with D-backs

When he was a player, Willie Bloomquist would arrive at the Major League complex in January to prepare for Spring Training and couldn't help but notice a bunch of guys running around in big league uniforms with decidedly un-big league like skills. "I've always seemed to be at the complex when the teams I played with had their Fantasy Camps going on," Bloomquist said.

