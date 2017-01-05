Arizona Diamondbacks: Who Deserves the Fifth Spot in the Rotation?
Torey Lovullo, the new manager of the Arizona Diamondbacks, will have a tough decision to make with the 5th spot in the starting rotation. Although all starting pitchers for the Arizona Diamondbacks have at one least one big question mark heading into the spring, Zack Greinke, Robbie Ray, Shelby Miller, and Taijuan Walker all seem like locks to start the season in the starting rotation.
