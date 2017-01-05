Arizona Diamondbacks: Who Deserves th...

Arizona Diamondbacks: Who Deserves the Fifth Spot in the Rotation?

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Venom Strikes

Torey Lovullo, the new manager of the Arizona Diamondbacks, will have a tough decision to make with the 5th spot in the starting rotation. Although all starting pitchers for the Arizona Diamondbacks have at one least one big question mark heading into the spring, Zack Greinke, Robbie Ray, Shelby Miller, and Taijuan Walker all seem like locks to start the season in the starting rotation.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Venom Strikes.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Arizona Diamondbacks Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Heyward homer keys ninth-inning rally, Cardinal... (May '15) May '15 tom wingo 2
News D-Backs believe young rotation can surprise (Feb '15) Feb '15 Ray 1
News Chicago Cubs talked Miguel Montero with Diamond... (Nov '14) Nov '14 EARL SCOTT 1
News Colorado Rockies 5, Arizona Diamondbacks 3: Dic... (Aug '14) Aug '14 mark mearin 1
informacion (Jun '14) Jun '14 edward brito 1
News Diamondbacks hire Hall of Fame manager Tony La ... (May '14) May '14 dinker 1
News Hopes for the 2014 D-Backs (Feb '14) Feb '14 JRS 1
See all Arizona Diamondbacks Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Arizona Diamondbacks Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Toyota
  4. Syria
  5. Health Care
  1. Bin Laden
  2. South Korea
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  5. Gunman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,901 • Total comments across all topics: 277,670,021

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC