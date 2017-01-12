Arizona Diamondbacks sign Chris Iannetta

Arizona Diamondbacks sign Chris Iannetta

2017-01-12

The position of catcher for the 2017 Diamondbacks had been in a state of flux since the somewhat surprising decision by the new front-office to non-tender Welington Castillo , rather than pay him $6 million or so in arbitration. The team did sign veteran Jeff Mathis , a wizard of pitch-framing, but it seemed dubious that he would be able to play everyday, having averaged only 46 games over the past three seasons.

Chicago, IL

