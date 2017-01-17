Arizona Diamondbacks' philosophy illuminated by catching moves The Diamondbacks' new front office appears to place a premium on defense behind the plate. Check out this story on azcentral.com: http://azc.cc/2jX2JZr GM Mike Hazen talks about the appeal of high-profile roles in the Diamondbacks bullpen to relievers on the free-agent market.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.