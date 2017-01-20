Arizona Diamondbacks announce 2017 pl...

Arizona Diamondbacks announce 2017 player development staff.

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: AZ SnakePit

In 2017, the D-backs will be in their ninth season with the Triple-A Reno Aces, first with the Double-A Jackson Generals, 11th with the Single-A Advanced Visalia Rawhide, third with Single-A Kane County Cougars, fifth with the Short-Season A Hillsboro Hops, 19th with the Rookie-Advanced Missoula Osprey, seventh with the Rookie Arizona League D-backs and 22nd with the Dominican Summer League D-backs. The D-backs return 6 of their coordinators with Luis Urueta being promoted to Field Coordinator after spending last season as the Short-Season Field Coordinator.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AZ SnakePit.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Arizona Diamondbacks Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Heyward homer keys ninth-inning rally, Cardinal... (May '15) May '15 tom wingo 2
News D-Backs believe young rotation can surprise (Feb '15) Feb '15 Ray 1
News Chicago Cubs talked Miguel Montero with Diamond... (Nov '14) Nov '14 EARL SCOTT 1
News Colorado Rockies 5, Arizona Diamondbacks 3: Dic... (Aug '14) Aug '14 mark mearin 1
informacion (Jun '14) Jun '14 edward brito 1
News Diamondbacks hire Hall of Fame manager Tony La ... (May '14) May '14 dinker 1
News Hopes for the 2014 D-Backs (Feb '14) Feb '14 JRS 1
See all Arizona Diamondbacks Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Arizona Diamondbacks Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Toyota
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Wikileaks
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Health Care
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,698 • Total comments across all topics: 277,655,721

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC