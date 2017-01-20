Arizona Diamondbacks announce 2017 player development staff.

In 2017, the D-backs will be in their ninth season with the Triple-A Reno Aces, first with the Double-A Jackson Generals, 11th with the Single-A Advanced Visalia Rawhide, third with Single-A Kane County Cougars, fifth with the Short-Season A Hillsboro Hops, 19th with the Rookie-Advanced Missoula Osprey, seventh with the Rookie Arizona League D-backs and 22nd with the Dominican Summer League D-backs. The D-backs return 6 of their coordinators with Luis Urueta being promoted to Field Coordinator after spending last season as the Short-Season Field Coordinator.

