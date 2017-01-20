A history of Arizona Diamondbacks rookies, Part 1: The Seasons

Per Baseball-Reference.com , nineteen players who qualified as rookies appeared for the Diamondbacks in 2016 [Note: Fangraphs additionally lists Enrique Burgos , whom B-R says lost his rookie status after 2015. Throughout, I'm taking B-R as authoritative, and using just bWAR] Those players combined to be worth just 0.4 wins better than replacement level.

