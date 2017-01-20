2016 SnakePit Pitcher of the Year: Zack Greinke
This was probably the closest vote in SnakePit awards history, with less than three percent covering first, second and third places. When the raw votes were collated, we actually had a tie for first, with Robbie Ray and Brad Ziegler both having received exactly the same number of votes, and Zack Greinke right on their heels.
