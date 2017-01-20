2016 Arizona Diamondbacks Unsung Hero...

2016 Arizona Diamondbacks Unsung Hero: Nominations open

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: AZ SnakePit

For by giving an award to an unsung hero, they're no longer unsung, rendering them ineligible for the award, which therefore gets rescinded, meaning they're unsung again, rendering them eligible for the award once more... Really, this is like the "going back in time to kill your own grandfather" thing, and so is best not thought about too much, because your brain will explode. Still, I've got a few notes of people on the 2016 Diamondbacks, who did not receive as much love as they perhaps should have.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AZ SnakePit.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Arizona Diamondbacks Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Heyward homer keys ninth-inning rally, Cardinal... (May '15) May '15 tom wingo 2
News D-Backs believe young rotation can surprise (Feb '15) Feb '15 Ray 1
News Chicago Cubs talked Miguel Montero with Diamond... (Nov '14) Nov '14 EARL SCOTT 1
News Colorado Rockies 5, Arizona Diamondbacks 3: Dic... (Aug '14) Aug '14 mark mearin 1
informacion (Jun '14) Jun '14 edward brito 1
News Diamondbacks hire Hall of Fame manager Tony La ... (May '14) May '14 dinker 1
News Hopes for the 2014 D-Backs (Feb '14) Feb '14 JRS 1
See all Arizona Diamondbacks Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Arizona Diamondbacks Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Gunman
  4. Syria
  5. North Korea
  1. Super Bowl
  2. General Motors
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. South Korea
  5. Hillary Clinton
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,784 • Total comments across all topics: 277,583,631

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC