2016 Arizona Diamondbacks MVP: Jean Segura

2016 Arizona Diamondbacks MVP: Jean Segura

I thought it might be a lot closer than it was, but in the end, there was a virtual landslide of votes for Jean Segura . He is therefore anointed as winner of the 2016 AZ SnakePit Most Valuable Player award, ending the streak of three consecutive titles won by Paul Goldschmidt .

