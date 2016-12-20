Yankees shortstop Didi Gregorius to hold clinics in New Zealand in January
New Zealand baseball players will have the opportunity to train with one of the best young players in the business next month when Major League Baseball shortstop Didi Gregorius lands in the country. After six months of negotiations, Baseball New Zealand has secured a visit by New York Yankee Gregorius, who will visit Christchurch, Wellington and Auckland in mid-January.
