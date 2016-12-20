Will Jean Segura Be The Next Great Mariners Hitter?
From Ken Griffey Jr., A-Rod, Edgar Martinez to Ichiro, the Mariners have seen their fair share of hitting talent over the past twenty years. Now with the acquisition of Jean Segura, the M's look to have their next batting super-talent that hopes to join the ranks of all-time M's great hitters.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SoDo Mojo.
Add your comments below
Arizona Diamondbacks Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Heyward homer keys ninth-inning rally, Cardinal... (May '15)
|May '15
|tom wingo
|2
|D-Backs believe young rotation can surprise (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|Ray
|1
|Chicago Cubs talked Miguel Montero with Diamond... (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|EARL SCOTT
|1
|Colorado Rockies 5, Arizona Diamondbacks 3: Dic... (Aug '14)
|Aug '14
|mark mearin
|1
|informacion (Jun '14)
|Jun '14
|edward brito
|1
|Diamondbacks hire Hall of Fame manager Tony La ... (May '14)
|May '14
|dinker
|1
|Hopes for the 2014 D-Backs (Feb '14)
|Feb '14
|JRS
|1
Find what you want!
Search Arizona Diamondbacks Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC