Will Jean Segura Be The Next Great Mariners Hitter?

From Ken Griffey Jr., A-Rod, Edgar Martinez to Ichiro, the Mariners have seen their fair share of hitting talent over the past twenty years. Now with the acquisition of Jean Segura, the M's look to have their next batting super-talent that hopes to join the ranks of all-time M's great hitters.

Chicago, IL

