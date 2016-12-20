Reno Aces announce Jerry Narron as new manager
Jerry Narron will become the third Aces' manager in team history. The first was Brett Butler, currently the baserunning/outfield coach for the Miami Marlins, who ran the team from its inception in 2009 through 2013.
