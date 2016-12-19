Pittsburgh Pirates Sign Relief Pitcher Daniel Hudson

Jeff Passan of Yahoo! Sports reports that the Pirates have signed Daniel Hudson to a two-year deal worth $11 million, an annual average of $5.5 million. Hudson really broke onto the scene in 2011 with the Arizona Diamondbacks when he posted a 3.49 ERA, 3.28 FIP, 87 ERA-, and 84 FIP- in 222 innings.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Rum Bunter.