Pittsburgh Pirates Sign Relief Pitcher Daniel Hudson
Jeff Passan of Yahoo! Sports reports that the Pirates have signed Daniel Hudson to a two-year deal worth $11 million, an annual average of $5.5 million. Hudson really broke onto the scene in 2011 with the Arizona Diamondbacks when he posted a 3.49 ERA, 3.28 FIP, 87 ERA-, and 84 FIP- in 222 innings.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Rum Bunter.
Add your comments below
Arizona Diamondbacks Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Heyward homer keys ninth-inning rally, Cardinal... (May '15)
|May '15
|tom wingo
|2
|D-Backs believe young rotation can surprise (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|Ray
|1
|Chicago Cubs talked Miguel Montero with Diamond... (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|EARL SCOTT
|1
|Colorado Rockies 5, Arizona Diamondbacks 3: Dic... (Aug '14)
|Aug '14
|mark mearin
|1
|informacion (Jun '14)
|Jun '14
|edward brito
|1
|Diamondbacks hire Hall of Fame manager Tony La ... (May '14)
|May '14
|dinker
|1
|Hopes for the 2014 D-Backs (Feb '14)
|Feb '14
|JRS
|1
Find what you want!
Search Arizona Diamondbacks Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC