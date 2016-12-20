Pirates sign Daniel Hudson: 2 years, ...

Pirates sign Daniel Hudson: 2 years, $11 million

Monday Dec 19

Hudson, 29, will make $5.5 million in both 2017 and 2018. The contract includes $1.5 million annually in performance bonuses based on games finished, starting at 30 and ending at 60. Hudson went 3-2 with a 5.22 ERA in 70 appearances for the Diamondbacks in 2016.

