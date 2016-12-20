Paul Goldschmidt to play for Team USA, source says Diamondbacks slugger Paul Goldschmidt will play for Team USA in the World Baseball Classic in March. Check out this story on azcentral.com: http://azc.cc/2hxETVH Arizona Diamondbacks first baseman Paul Goldschmidt is planning to play for Team USA in March at the World Baseball Classic, a source confirmed Thursday.

