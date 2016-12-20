Paul Goldschmidt to play for Team USA...

Paul Goldschmidt to play for Team USA, source says

18 hrs ago Read more: The Arizona Republic

Paul Goldschmidt to play for Team USA, source says Diamondbacks slugger Paul Goldschmidt will play for Team USA in the World Baseball Classic in March. Arizona Diamondbacks first baseman Paul Goldschmidt is planning to play for Team USA in March at the World Baseball Classic, a source confirmed Thursday.

