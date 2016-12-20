On the fourth day of D-backsmas, Ken ...

On the fourth day of D-backsmas, Ken Kendrick gave to me...

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: AZ SnakePit

Hope you all had a very merry Christmas Day, and for those poor unfortunates who have to go back to work today - paging Mrs. SnakePit - our thoughts are with you in this difficult time... as we sprawl on the couch with an industrial-sized bag of Ferrero Rocher . While you were away, DbacKid broke Aricat's stranglehold on the days of Christmas, providing us with the only Sedona Red comment, meaning that "Three Miller Wins" becomes the third stanza in our D-backs themed reworking.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AZ SnakePit.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Arizona Diamondbacks Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Heyward homer keys ninth-inning rally, Cardinal... (May '15) May '15 tom wingo 2
News D-Backs believe young rotation can surprise (Feb '15) Feb '15 Ray 1
News Chicago Cubs talked Miguel Montero with Diamond... (Nov '14) Nov '14 EARL SCOTT 1
News Colorado Rockies 5, Arizona Diamondbacks 3: Dic... (Aug '14) Aug '14 mark mearin 1
informacion (Jun '14) Jun '14 edward brito 1
News Diamondbacks hire Hall of Fame manager Tony La ... (May '14) May '14 dinker 1
News Hopes for the 2014 D-Backs (Feb '14) Feb '14 JRS 1
See all Arizona Diamondbacks Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Arizona Diamondbacks Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
  1. Earthquake
  2. Pakistan
  3. Ebola
  4. Mexico
  5. Tiger Woods
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 28,865 • Total comments across all topics: 277,368,291

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC