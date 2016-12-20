On the fifth day of D-backsmas, Ken K...

On the fifth day of D-backsmas, Ken Kendrick gave to me...

Oldenschoole won yesterday's stanza, offering us "Four robot umps," despite a complaint from one corner that Ken Kendrick would not actually be capable of giving us this. The judging panel i.e. me decided this was technically true, but considering this is a parody version of a carol about an apparently Amazon Prime obsessed stalker, decided not to worry about it too much.

