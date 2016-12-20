New regime seeking better results in ...

New regime seeking better results in 2017

Arizona Diamondbacks

New general manager Mike Hazen could have come in and torn apart the D-backs' core this winter and started fresh following a disappointing 69-93 season, but after looking at what he inherited, Hazen decided it was wiser to tinker around the edges. That gives the core players a chance to show that 2016 was an aberration and not a true measure of their abilities.

