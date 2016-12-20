Minnesota Twins add Jeff Pickler to r...

Minnesota Twins add Jeff Pickler to round out coaching staff

Wednesday Dec 21 Read more: TwinCities

The Twins have found their daily conduit to link the analytics department and Paul Molitor's big-league coaching staff. Former minor-league second baseman Jeff Pickler, most recently a special assistant for pro scouting and player development with the Los Angeles Dodgers, will join the Twins' revamped coaching staff for 2017, according to a person with direct knowledge.

