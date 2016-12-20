How much did injuries hurt the 2016 A...

How much did injuries hurt the 2016 Arizona Diamondbacks?

13 hrs ago

When A.J. Pollock broke his elbow in the penultimate game before Opening Day, the Diamondbacks had lost an All-Star, and were left to play catch-up as a result. Their Opening Day center fielder, Chris Owings, had played there for the first time in his professional career, during the final warm-up contest.

