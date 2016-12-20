Daniel Hudson, Pirates agree to $11M ...

Daniel Hudson, Pirates agree to $11M million, 2-year deal

Tuesday Dec 20

In this July 20, 2016, file photo, Arizona Diamondbacks relief pitcher Daniel Hudson throws against the Toronto Blue Jays during the eighth inning of a baseball game in Phoenix. The Pirates bolstered their bullpen on Monday, Dec. 19, agreeing to an $11 million, two-year contract with reliever Daniel Hudson.

