D-backs unable to fulfill promise in 2016

The D-backs went into 2016 looking like contenders, based on a splashy offseason that included the additions of free-agent ace Zack Greinke and right-hander Shelby Miller . But after a season filled with disappointment and underachievement -- including a 69-93 record and a fourth-place finish in the National League West -- the organization is eager to flip the calendar to 2017.

